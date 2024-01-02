Email City Guide
WFFD responds to house fire in Iowa Park

(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department among other organizations has responded to a request for mutual aid with a house fire.

The fire is on the 200 block of Aldine St. in Iowa Park.

The Wichita Falls Police Department, WFFD, Iowa Park Police Department, Iowa Park Fire Department, and the Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department have all been called to the scene.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

