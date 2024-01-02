What do you want out of 2024?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the 2024 New Year here, we touched base with residents in our area about the changes they would like to see this year. They were also optimistic about the changes they would like to see. Some changes were based on humanity, financial freedom and more.

“Buzz light year toys and lots of happy meals,” said Christina Lankford, Texoma resident.

“I would like to see more unity in everybody,” said Christin Little, resident.

The first day of the year has brought residents in Texoma joy and a new perspective. They’ve shared what they want the world to look like in 2024.

“When you get along and you laugh, laughter is everything. So when you get a long and you laugh then it just seems like everyone is happier,” said Little.

“Love prosper, joy and lots of health. It’s going to be a good year. Reporter: And why is that? Christina: Because it’s going to be a good year. My angels are telling me it’s all good,” said Lankford.

And then there are those who are thinking about others.

“There’s always somebody that needs help. Always some people just don’t look hard enough, and something they only think about it during the holidays. The economy has been bad. People are struggling a lot. Just needs to be more kindness. Doesn’t matter your background, your skin color, we all bleed red,” said Rachel Reed, Texoma resident.

One resident wants everyone to get a piece of the pie.

“The money is not circulating the way it’s suppose to be. The governments got grants, and stuff like that, but do you know how hard it is to get a grant from the government. So a lot of people don’t know to do that,” said Isaac Walker, Texoma resident.

Some are excited about their family reaching new goals.

“I’m a happy person, and 2024 is going to awesome for me. My daughter is getting married, my son is walking the stage at Texas Tech, and I have another bonus daughter that’s getting married,” said Little.

