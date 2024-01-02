What to expect from the housing market in 2024

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The housing market in 2023 started to pick up after a down year in 2022; real estate experts believe 2024 will be the year for more buyers.

Interest rates are starting to come down entering the new year and many houses left on the market are starting to be sold.

“Now the interest rates are coming down but the houses have set on the market longer, and the prices are beginning to drop. We are all doing price reductions and if you would jump in, if a client would jump in and buy the house now they will get the best house for the best price,” Paramount Real Estate Agent, Zita Johnston said.

According to Texasrealestate.com, more than 70,000 homes were sold during the first quarter which was a decrease compared to the same time in 2022.

Although, real estate experts believe that with more people moving to Texas, the market will continue to grow.

Experts also expect more first-time home buyers this year, but there are some things they should know.

“When they go to buy a home, a lot of misconceptions they do not understand is the interest rate or what that means, they know what payment they need to be in, and they need to know that even though a bank can loan you $150,000-$200,000 we need to see what your payments range in to do what’s right for you,” Johnston said.

