Wichita Falls man arrested for forgery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were sent to the Walmart on Central E Freeway for a forgery call.

According to WFPD, the reporting party said Demarco Travone Hudson was trying to pass three counterfeit $100 bills. Officers located Hudson after he left the location at a nearby gas station.

WFPD determined Hudson had traveled to numerous Walmarts attempting to pass the fake currency in exchange for legal cash.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper told News Channel 6 that Demarco had previously walked in and had attempted to purchase a Shark Navigator vacuum and a Dustbuster blower at the Walmart on Lawrence Road. After he handed the fake currency to the cashier, the cashier realized it was fake and notified the store manager. Hudson left the store as the floor manager approached him.

After inspection by WFPD, the three $100 bills did not have any of the security features, and the bills appeared to be printed on thin paper. Officers also noticed that the three bills shared the same serial number.

Hudson was booked into Wichita County for two counts of forgery and one count of tampering with evidence with a total bond of $20,000.

