City of Lawton continues movie nights series with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will partner with Fidelity Communications in presenting the next installment in the Free Family Movie Nights event series this Friday, Jan. 5 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

At the auditorium, located at 801 NW Ferris Ave in Lawton, the movie “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” will be showing from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

The Arts and Humanities Division said this fourth chapter of the Harry Potter series promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline, magical creatures, and the enduring spirit of friendship.

Butterbeer and other tasty treats from the Harry Potter universe will be on sale in the lobby of the auditorium.

For more information about this event or other upcoming shows at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, visit SWOKarts.com or call the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities office at 580-581-3470.

