City of Wichita Falls reaches anniversary of drought restrictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In one week, it will mark one year since the City of Wichita Falls entered stage one drought restrictions.

Right now the trends are projecting tighter restrictions, during this new year. Lake levels were down again this week bringing the combined total of Lake Kickapoo and Lake Arrowhead to 53%.

Last year stage one drought restrictions started when there was a combined lake level of 65%

Stage one restrictions mainly deal with irrigation, and as trends continue through the new year many can’t help but think of the last major drought to impact Wichita Falls in 2011. That drought brought 100 days of 100-degree heat and lasted through 2015.

With our current projections Utility Operations Manager Daniel Nix said it’s likely we may hit stage two meaning tighter restrictions sometime this year.

“If you look at the average, the average has us triggering stage two sometime in the summer of 2024 with our current projections. Our minimal projections show that we never trigger stage two and that we actually come out of the drought during the spring of this year,” Nix said.

Nix adds the worst-case scenario is that we trigger stage two, as early as the end of February.

In 2011 it took us 12 months to hit stage one compared to the 2023 drought it took us two years for lake levels to drop to hit stage one.

We are still trending the wrong way. Nix told News Channel 6 that there may be some break to this drought, from the prediction from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“According to NOAA to get out of the drought that we are currently in, it would take about 11 inches of rainfall over the course of the next five months to get us out of this drought. The good news is that average amount of rainfall for the next five months is 11 inches. So if it just rains normally the average amount, we should be able to come out of this drought,” Nix said.

Nix adds that if that rain doesn’t show, we will stay in the drought a little bit longer.

The projection from the National Weather Service and NOAA shows that the El Nino in the South Pacific is working in our favor, but if that breaks apart chances of rainfall will fall off.

The drought from 2011 is still fresh in everyone’s mind. The City of Wichita Falls is taking steps to be more tolerable of these droughts and the residents have taken those steps as well.

