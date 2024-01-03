Cool temperatures remain 1/3 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m first alert meteorologist Jaden Knowles and today will be another cool day with temperatures in the low 50s. We will see a high of 54 degrees with winds blowing out of the south at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with overnight lows in the low 30s. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Heading into Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s. We will see a high of 53 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the south east at 15-25 mph. We will have a chance for scattered showers late Thursday night into early parts of Friday morning.

Friday, We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 55 degrees. We will have a chance for scattered showers in the morning hours with cold overnight lows in the low 30s.

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 52 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the north at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 30s once again.

Sunday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 58 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the west at 15-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 59 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the west at 10-15 mph with a chance for showers throughout the day.

Tuesday, we can expect to see a high of 47 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the northwest at 20-25 mph.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

