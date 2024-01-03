Email City Guide
How to accomplish your New Year’s health goals

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New Year’s resolutions are something many people do, but committing to them and changing habits is much easier said than done.

Of the people who make health-related New Year’s resolutions, 23% of people quit in the first week, 36% make it past the first month and only 9% successfully go through with it.

“I feel like a lot of it is mental like a lot of people want to workout and they want to do those things and want to take those steps but it’s hard to be disciplined, and it’s hard to do the things on the days you don’t want to be there,” United Regional Health Care Family Nurse Practitioner, Makinna Akers said.

Health experts believe people who commit to fully changing their bodies are even more motivated once they see results.

“That commitment can help your overall health not even just in your weight loss journey or in your diet journey or whatever you are trying to accomplish, it’ll help your mental and physical health,” Akers said.

Many gyms see a rise in memberships early in the year from people who want to get back on track.

Of all the New Year’s resolutions made, health, fitness, and nutrition are ranked as the top three hardest ones to successfully do.

“I think the biggest point is just you know establishing smart like you know achievable goals you know don’t try to set a goal that you not going to be able to achieve, make sure you measure it you know set small goals and have healthy habits as well,” Crush NTX Certified Professional Trainer, Tommy Thomason said.

“Every little small subtle win is huge you know and people notice it. One of my clients recently noticed that he lost about 70 pounds and he noticed that when he is standing there it didn’t use to be a gap between his arms and his sides well now there is when he stands there,” Thomason said.

Taking the time to adjust bad habits could make all the difference in your desired body.

Health expert Makinna Akers says buying smaller plates can help trick your brain into thinking you are full.

Consuming more greens and veggies also will help your nutrition as well.

