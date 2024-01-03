Email City Guide
MSU Texas recognizes 1,040 honor roll students from Fall 2023

By Spencer R. Smith and Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University of Texas recognized 1,040 honor roll students in Fall 2023.

  • 400 students were on the President’s Honor Roll with a grade point average of 4.0 or above.
  • 297 students were on the Provost’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99.
  • 343 students were on the Dean’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74.

Students on any honor list must complete at least 12 hours and cannot have semester grades of I, WF, or NC.

Congrats to all of the students from us here at News Channel 6.

A full list of the honor roll students can be found here,

