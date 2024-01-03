Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Our Blood Institute holds blood drive at Sheridan Medical Lodge

.
.(KEYC News Now)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute is holding a blood drive at Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett on Jan. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The bloodmobile will be stationed outside of the building located at 1119 South Red River Expressway.

All blood donors can receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt that says “When I’m Not Hibernating, I’m Donating Blood” while supplies last.

OBI said January is a particularly difficult month for getting blood donations since the cold weather keeps people from going outside. That and post-holiday fatigue slows down the amount of donations.

The need for blood stays at a consistent 1,200 minimum donors a day to keep the blood supply at an adequate level.

Those who are healthy and aged 16 and up are eligible to give blood.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
University Kiwanis to hold 68th annual Pancake Festival
\
City of Wichita Falls reaches anniversary of drought restrictions
New Year’s resolutions are something many people do, but committing to them and changing...
How to achieve your New Year's 2024 health goals
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87