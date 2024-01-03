Our Blood Institute holds blood drive at Sheridan Medical Lodge

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute is holding a blood drive at Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett on Jan. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The bloodmobile will be stationed outside of the building located at 1119 South Red River Expressway.

All blood donors can receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt that says “When I’m Not Hibernating, I’m Donating Blood” while supplies last.

OBI said January is a particularly difficult month for getting blood donations since the cold weather keeps people from going outside. That and post-holiday fatigue slows down the amount of donations.

The need for blood stays at a consistent 1,200 minimum donors a day to keep the blood supply at an adequate level.

Those who are healthy and aged 16 and up are eligible to give blood.

