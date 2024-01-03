Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Train and fiber line causes power outage across downtown WF

(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fiber cable was pulled by a train, resulting in a power outage in downtown Wichita Falls at around 10:50 a.m.

Customer Operations Executive Gordan Drake said a communications fiber company was pulling a fiber cable across train tracks in downtown Wichita Falls.

The cable was too low and got hit by a train around Old Iowa Park Highway and North Broadway St.

Drake said although around 750 customers were affected by the power outage, no one was hurt in the process and the power was restored as of 11:40 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
Our Blood Institute holds blood drive at Sheridan Medical Lodge
.
University Kiwanis to hold 68th annual Pancake Festival
\
City of Wichita Falls reaches anniversary of drought restrictions
New Year’s resolutions are something many people do, but committing to them and changing...
How to achieve your New Year's 2024 health goals
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87