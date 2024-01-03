Train and fiber line causes power outage across downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A fiber cable was pulled by a train, resulting in a power outage in downtown Wichita Falls at around 10:50 a.m.

Customer Operations Executive Gordan Drake said a communications fiber company was pulling a fiber cable across train tracks in downtown Wichita Falls.

The cable was too low and got hit by a train around Old Iowa Park Highway and North Broadway St.

Drake said although around 750 customers were affected by the power outage, no one was hurt in the process and the power was restored as of 11:40 a.m. this morning.

