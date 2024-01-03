University Kiwanis to hold 68th annual Pancake Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The University Kiwanis will hold their 68th annual Pancake Festival Jan. 27 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held in the JS Bridwell Ag Center 111 Burnett in Wichita Falls.

Purchase tickets for $11 at any United Supermarket in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Iowa Park leading up to the event. Otherwise, tickets can be purchased online until Jan. 25 or for $12 at the door. Children six or younger can eat for free.

Sausage will be available for purchase at the Pancake Festival or may be purchased in advance at the Ag Center. All sausage must be picked up at the Festival.

Banner space can be rented. Non-profits, commercial, or political organizations can purchase a spot at a vendor booth at the Ag Center. Those looking to advertise on placemats can contact Mary Rhoads at 940-704-5606

On the job training as a cook will also be available at $50 an hour.

For more information, click here.

All proceeds from the Pancake Festival will go to support the community through:

University Kiwanis Park Playgrounds

Circle K

Key Clubs at Hirschi, Rider, and Wichita Falls High School

Builders Club at Barwise Middle School

Kate Haynes Elementary BUG (Bring Up Grades)

Junior Livestock Show

City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt

SAFB Adopted Squadron,

ARC (Camp Harmony)

Children’s Miracle Network

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Kiwanis International

Petrolia Elementary Terrific Kids

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.