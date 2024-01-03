2024 Primary election dates coming up soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Primary Election Day in Wichita County may not start until March, but there are several important dates voters should note in their calendars.

Jan. 1: First day to apply for a ballot by mail.

Feb. 5: Last day to register to vote

Feb. 20: First day of early voting

Feb. 23: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received not postmarked)

March 1: Last day of early voting

March 5: Primary Election Day

March 5 (7 p.m.): Last day to receive a ballot by mail (no postmark)

March 6 (5 p.m.): Last day to receive a ballot by mail (postmarked)

Voters can check their voting status at votetexas.gov to see if they can vote in Texas. Texas voters must either be registered to vote in their county or travel to vote in the county listed on their registration.

Additionally, voters must provide identification to cast their vote. Texas accepts seven forms of ID to vote, with four forms listed as various state IDs that the Texas Department of Public Safety must issue and three forms listed as federal forms of identification that the US government issues.

Texas accepts the following as valid forms of Voter ID:

A Texas Driver’s License

A Texas Election Identification Certificate

A Texas Personal ID Card

A Texas Handgun License

A US Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

A US Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

A US Passport (book or card)

Voters who cannot obtain any of these identifications can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and present an alternate form of identification, such as a utility bill, birth certificate, bank statement, or government check.

Alternate identifications must be original documents (not copies) that include the voter’s name and address, which will be compared to the state’s official list of registered voters to determine if that voter is eligible to vote in that election.

