Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Bowie lifts boil order

The boil order for residents in Bowie was lifted on Thursday, January 4.
The boil order for residents in Bowie was lifted on Thursday, January 4.(MGN)
By Samantha Forester
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Bowie lifted its boil order as of noon on Thursday, January 4.

Jerry Sutton with the City of Bowie said the results from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, also referred to as the TCEQ, came back clear to lift the order.

The boil order was put in place earlier this week after two water mains were broken at the Nelson Street construction site. The repairs were completed overnight on Wednesday, January 3.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs
FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD...
Britney Spears responds to album rumors. This is what she has to say.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, an employee is suing Disney for refusing to escalate...
Disney employee alleges sexual misconduct cover-up, report says
In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the...
The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia