City of Bowie lifts boil order

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Bowie lifted its boil order as of noon on Thursday, January 4.

Jerry Sutton with the City of Bowie said the results from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, also referred to as the TCEQ, came back clear to lift the order.

The boil order was put in place earlier this week after two water mains were broken at the Nelson Street construction site. The repairs were completed overnight on Wednesday, January 3.

