East Project Network seeking floats for MLK Jr. Parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The East Project Network Committee is holding the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 20 and are looking for parade floats.

The parade theme is “Unity In the Community” and begins at noon at the intersection of Third and Ohio Street. The parade will then proceed through downtown Wichita Falls.

EPN said they want to include entries from community organizations, church groups, youth groups, nonprofit organizations, and band or drill teams.

To register a float, send the name of your organization, number of people, and your theme to chianti.mcgee@gmail.com. Parade registration is open through midnight Jan. 18.

A pre-parade meeting will be held for participants and interested parties on Jan. 16. An exact route a parade order will be announced at the meeting.

EPN said sponsors’ funding will go towards the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery and East Wichita Falls Cleanup Campaign.

For More Information, contact Rick McGee at 940-613-8145 or Sandra Gross at msdorothy6@gmail.com.

