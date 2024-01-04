Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Financial Advisors suggest plans for 2024 saving goals

Financial Advisors suggest plans for 2024 saving goals
Financial Advisors suggest plans for 2024 saving goals(KAUZ)
By Brayel Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about New Year’s resolutions: eating better, exercising, and mastering a new hobby come to mind, but what about setting some new financial goals?

We sat down with a financial expert and they had some tips to keep more money in your wallet.

According to Forbes, 30 percent of Americans resolved to have more money in their piggy bank by the end of this year.

Whether those dollars are used to attack their debt or build a trust fund financial experts share we all have a chance to effectively save.

Financial Advisor for Bullinger Wealth Management Hank Bullinger said now is the perfect time for you to start that resolution, but make sure you’re setting realistic expectations.

“Then, they make mistakes or they have emergencies that do come up, then they have to blow through that emergency fund. Then it’s not to be too hard on yourself. Start over and say ‘Okay, how can I really learn from those mistakes, but move forward?’ And I think the easiest way to do that is to actually make it obtainable.” He said.

Bullinger said it’s easy for us to get discouraged when saving money so, sharing the goal with a friend, writing the small wins down in a journal, or making a visual progress bar will help keep you on track.

A review of last year’s spending can be a great starting point to determine where to cut out some unneeded spending and determine how much you can start putting into your savings account or rainy day fund.

Bullinger Wealth Management offers securities and advisory services through Prospera Financial Services. Member FINRA/SIPC

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Burkburnett
Our Blood Institute seeking blood donations
File your taxes as early as January 18
Tax season approaching: What you need to know before filing
HOMEMADE shows the journey of Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen (Source: Pexels)
City of Lawton continues movie nights series with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”
.
MSU Texas recognizes 1,040 honor roll students from Fall 2023