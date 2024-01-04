The First of Two Storm Systems Impacts Us Thursday Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another storm system impacts our weather with rain chances for Thursday night. Temperatures will be in the 50s for highs on Thursday and near 40 for Thursday night. The rain should be gone for Friday and the weekend with seasonably cool weather expected. the weather pattern remains very active with another storm system and chances for rain by early next week.

