Museum of North Texas History opens for 2024

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History has reopened for the New Year on Jan. 4.

“Everyone is busy during the Holidays. We want to welcome our friends and guests back to the Museum for the New Year. The Heart of Downtown Model Train exhibit brings smiles to everyone who sees the magical exhibit.” The MNTH Board President Lindsay Barker said.

The model train exhibit will run until Saturday, Jan. 13.

“Strolling through the exhibit in the Museum reminds us of the area in which we live and the varied history of the area. Come by and enjoy the Museum before 2024 gets going.” Barker said.

The MNTH said that its founders wanted to save the history of North Texas for the community to engage and resonate with.

The museum’s mission is to collect, preserve, exhibit, and interpret the history of the North Texas Area and to inspire an interest in the past for adults and children alike.

For more information, contact the Museum of North Texas History at director@museumofnorthtexashistory.org or 940-322-7628.

