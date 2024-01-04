Our Blood Institute seeking blood donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - January can be a challenging month for blood donations.

More people staying indoors due to the weather or post-holiday fatigue.

The Sheridan Medical Group in Burkburnett partnered with Our Blood Institute to host a drive on Wednesday, January 3. Their goal was to get at least 13 people to donate. They came close to that goal but are always willing to accept more donations.

One organizer said blood donations have a shelf life of only a few days. They depend on the community for blood supply to help others in need.

“Help bring in that blood supply to bring in the blood on a daily basis that we need. Every two seconds someone needs blood, and only ten percent of the eligible population donates so, we strive to help bring in that blood that we need on a daily basis. I’m out here as an advocate for our community to make sure that we keep that blood supply up,” said Rob Sobo, Mobile Supervisor of Our Blood Institute.

Sobo said giving blood is easy. How do you know if you’re a good candidate to give blood?

“Blood type O negative, if you are O negative blood type you can give to anybody in the world. You can give to 100% of the population. So we are always in need of O-negative blood, but we welcome all blood types of course,” said Sobo. OBI needs 1,200 donors a day to maintain an adequate blood supply.

People aged 16 and up are urged to give blood. If you would like to give blood, the following locations are:

Wichita Falls Boots & Badges on Friday, January 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Premier High School on Tuesday, January 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Texoma Community Credit Union on Wednesday, January 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Crowell Community and High School on Wednesday, January 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nissan of Wichita Falls on Wednesday, January 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Old Jacksboro Hwy Foundation Automotive on Thursday, January 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

