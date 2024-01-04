Email City Guide
Renovations on the Wichita County Courthouse are moving along

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After suffering major water damage last March due to a line being cut, the 30th District Courtroom and Wichita County Annex officer are being renovated.

Both the Wichita County Annex Officer and 30th District Courtroom are estimated to be fully remolded by the summer.

The flooding of the courthouse spaces was unexpected for county officials which forced them to make some changes throughout the building.

Although the demolishing part is completed, county officials just need one last piece of the project to pass during the next Commissioners Court meeting.

“Now we have our drawings and designs completed so it has gone out for bids and we’ll receive what’s called the guaranteed maximum price bid next week, Tuesday in commissioner’s court and we’ll approve that project either in its entirety or different sections,” Wichita County Commissioner of Precinct 1, Mark Beauchamp said.

The estimated total for completion of the Annex Officer and 30th District Court is believed to be just under two million dollars.

Due to the flooding, county officials were able to designate a temporary area for the 30th District court and also make a multipurpose room on the fifth floor.

“We put a multipurpose room up on that fifth floor. That multipurpose room is large enough to assemble a jury of up to 360 individuals right now and that’s a game changer for us. We have never had an assembly area that large even when 30th was operational, it was by far our biggest courtroom and it would only seat about 100 or 120,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

County Commissioners are also hoping to move the Wichita County Court At-Laws up to the third floor. They also believe that at some point in the future, the 78th and 89th District Courts will be moved to the fourth floor.

