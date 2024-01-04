Scattered Rain chances this evening 1/4 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m first alert meteorologist Jaden Knowles and today will be a cool and wet day with temperatures in the low 50s. We will see a high of 53 degrees with winds blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see scattered showers this evening before clearing out by early Friday morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Friday, We can expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s as we will see a high of 55 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. We will be dry throughout the afternoon hours.

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 51 degrees. Winds will be light throughout the day as we will see mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 30s with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday, we can expect to see highs in the mid to upper 50s as we will see a high of 55 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 20-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 57 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph with a chance for scattered showers throughout the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday, we can expect to see a high of 47 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 55 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

