Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sen. Springer to talk water supply next week

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Sen. Drew Springer will be visiting the January meeting of the Wichita County Republican Women to discuss the Texas water supply.

The meeting will be at the Forum on Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls on Jan. 10 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

“This topic is especially relevant to Wichita County right now, as an administrative judge recently recommended against allowing Wichita Falls to develop the proposed Lake Ringgold,” incoming WCRW President Katherine Smith said. “I hope that Senator Springer can speak about where the City should go from here.”

Anyone is invited to attend the meeting, but reservations must be made no later than Monday Jan. 8. Make a reservation by emailing ksmith325@yahoo.com.

Lunch will cost $20.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

East Project Network seeking floats for MLK Jr. Parade
East Project Network seeking floats for MLK Jr. Parade
Youth Trap Shooting Course looking for applicants
.
Museum of North Texas History opens for 2024
The boil order for residents in Bowie was lifted on Thursday, January 4.
City of Bowie lifts boil order