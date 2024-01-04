Sen. Springer to talk water supply next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Sen. Drew Springer will be visiting the January meeting of the Wichita County Republican Women to discuss the Texas water supply.

The meeting will be at the Forum on Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls on Jan. 10 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

“This topic is especially relevant to Wichita County right now, as an administrative judge recently recommended against allowing Wichita Falls to develop the proposed Lake Ringgold,” incoming WCRW President Katherine Smith said. “I hope that Senator Springer can speak about where the City should go from here.”

Anyone is invited to attend the meeting, but reservations must be made no later than Monday Jan. 8. Make a reservation by emailing ksmith325@yahoo.com.

Lunch will cost $20.

