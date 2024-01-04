Senate Bill 17 impact on local colleges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last year, the Texas Senate approved Senate Bill 17, which requires publicly funded colleges and universities to close their diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI offices.

We heard from Vernon College and the Texas Tech University System about the changes the schools could see.

The bill prohibits training, programs, or activities in reference to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

In the 14-page bill it is stated that DEI offices are prohibited and if colleges or universities do not comply, they will lose funding.

While Vernon College did not have a DEI office, the President of Vernon College, Dr. Dusty Johnston believes statewide it could affect enrollment. He said when comes to larger universities they will have to look at their wording when it comes to recruitment.

“When it comes to enrollment. they will have to look more closely at all their recruiting processes. and make sure those processes are reaching all potential groups of students. without specifying a group of students,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said there will be a minimum impact on students when it comes to admission. He said the goal of college is to provide success for the students regardless of their situation.

When we reached out to Midwestern State University and the Texas Tech University System for a comment on Senate Bill 17, they released the following statement:

“Following the passage of Senate Bill 17 in the Texas Legislature, the Texas Tech University System and component institutions no longer maintain Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices. The bill prohibits public institutions in Texas from ‘conducting trainings, programs, or activities designed or implemented in reference to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.’ Our institutions will adhere to SB 17 while continuing to support all students by providing resources through student programs, student organizations, and other student services departments across our five component universities and academic locations.”

