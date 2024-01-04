Email City Guide
Tax season approaching: What you need to know before filing

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new year means tax season has officially begun, and now is the time to get all your documents in order.

We spoke with a licensed tax professional and they suggest filing as soon as you can.

While the IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days, you don’t want to make the mistake of thinking it’s going to come on a certain date, especially when making a major purchase or paying bills.

Genevieve Anderson Program Director for VITA said we must file as soon as we can because some could owe back taxes.

“People come in all the time and they come in in April, and they go ‘Well, I owed so I didn’t want to file.’ No, file early because it’s a lot easier to get a payment plan worked out, and some sort of a schedule worked out. So that you can go ‘Oh, I owe $1,000, I’ve got 2 and a half months to pay them or I’ve got two days.’” Anderson said.

A few things to remember to bring with you when filing is your W-2 forms, any other income document, and of course your social security card and ID, as well as proof of identity for dependents you may file on your taxes.

Taxpayers can start filing their returns on January 18, the official deadline is Monday April 15.

Financial Advisors suggest plans for 2024 saving goals
MSU Texas recognizes 1,040 honor roll students from Fall 2023