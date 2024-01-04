Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Youth Trap Shooting Course looking for applicants

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association will be providing a Youth Trap Shooting Certification Course for kids beginning on Feb. 13.

Any kids ages 8 years old to 18 years old can attend this course to gain their certification.

This course is 11 weeks long, offering classes every Tuesday until April 23.

The first class on Feb. 13 will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is required for all first-year participants.

All course participants will learn the proper techniques and safety elements involved in using a firearm and the rules and expectations of the course. The following classes will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All of the classes will be one-on-one, with hands-on instructions.

The course will conclude with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 23rd.

All classes will be held at the Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association Gun Range located on Old Friberg Road.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

East Project Network seeking floats for MLK Jr. Parade
East Project Network seeking floats for MLK Jr. Parade
.
Museum of North Texas History opens for 2024
The boil order for residents in Bowie was lifted on Thursday, January 4.
City of Bowie lifts boil order
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs