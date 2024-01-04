Youth Trap Shooting Course looking for applicants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association will be providing a Youth Trap Shooting Certification Course for kids beginning on Feb. 13.

Any kids ages 8 years old to 18 years old can attend this course to gain their certification.

This course is 11 weeks long, offering classes every Tuesday until April 23.

The first class on Feb. 13 will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is required for all first-year participants.

All course participants will learn the proper techniques and safety elements involved in using a firearm and the rules and expectations of the course. The following classes will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All of the classes will be one-on-one, with hands-on instructions.

The course will conclude with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 23rd.

All classes will be held at the Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association Gun Range located on Old Friberg Road.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.