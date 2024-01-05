Email City Guide
Archer County Junior Livestock Show underway

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:47 PM CST
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Archer County Livestock Show began Thursday, January 4 and students from all over the county were present to showcase their animals.

The ACJLS runs from Jan 4th-6th and students can earn money if their animals are bought.

“The purpose of the show is for our exhibitors to show their livestock that they’ve worked on, feeding, training, and everything that goes into raising livestock and they get a chance to show their animal in competition,” Archer County Junior Livestock Board Secretary, Leslie Hash said.

“It’s not just the money, it’s what they learn along the way. A lot of these kids go on and they do speeches on different topics relating to their project whether it’s cattle, they can do public speaking. There are a whole lot of avenues that they can take often leading into their career choices,” Hash said.

Day 1 of the livestock show saw rabbits, pigs, and chickens.

Those with rabbits weighed them in and checked in today to begin their day along with pigs which would be judged.

“Every morning I have to get up a little bit earlier just to make sure they are okay and have food and water and then after school, I have to make sure I get all my homework done but I always normally get it done at school so I have more time for my rabbits,” Archer City Elementary 5th grader, Tinsley Wilson said.

The ACJLS show is one of the few that allows students from grades 1st-12th to participate.

Students who are part of 4-H or Future Farmers of America can gain life skills throughout the process that they can use later in life.

“It teaches you discipline and it ultimately helps you just build a goal and maintain it and see that goal pay off in the future,” Holliday High School Sophomore, Kreede Neal said.

Many of the students have worked with the animals for months and hope that their hard work will pay off during the livestock show.

Money earned by students will allow them to purchase other animals for future competitions.

