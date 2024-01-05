Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls names new Financial Officer

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has named Stephen Calvert its new Chief Financial Officer.

The City of Wichita Falls said Calvert started working with the city in May of 2022 as a Senior Budget Analyst and that he is a Certified Public Accountant with the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and a Certified Public Financial Officer with the Government Finance Officers Association.

Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said Calvert has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management.

Stephen is a volunteer with the North Texas Area United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and a Leadership Wichita Falls graduate.

