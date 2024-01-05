Cool trend continues into the weekend 1/5 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m first alert meteorologist Jaden Knowles and today will be another cool day with temperatures in the low 50s. We will see a high of 54 degrees with winds blowing out of the west at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with dry conditions. Overall, today will be a great day!

Saturday, we can expect to see highs in the low 50s as we will see a high of 51 degrees. Winds will be light throughout the day as we will see mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see overnight lows in the low 30s with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunday, we can expect to see highs in the mid to upper 50s as we will see a high of 55 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 20-25 mph.

Monday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the south east at 15-20 mph with a chance for scattered showers throughout the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday, we can expect to see a high of 45 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 55 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Thursday, we can expect to see a high of 58 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

