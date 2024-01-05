Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Flu cases continue to rise across Texoma

By Brayel Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Flu cases are still on the rise across Texoma.

We spoke to a health expert and they told News Channel 6 it’s important that we all do our part to keep the flu from spreading.

Just last week, Texas saw nearly a 5 percent increase in positive flu tests, that’s nearly five times the number of COVID cases Texans are seeing.

As we all try to steer clear of catching the flu, health experts say a few simple steps can greatly increase your chance of making it through the flu season healthy.

“Try to be mindful that this is the ‘sick season’, and just again try and be mindful to take care of our residents.” Director of Sales and Marketing for Royal Estate Lacee Sharp said.

“Just with the state of Texas, we are seeing an increase in flu. That is normal this time of year. It’s a little different than what we saw last year. Last year at this time, we saw a spike in November, we’re hoping that was in December and we start coming back down.” Director of Health for Wichita County Public Health explained.

You are prone to catching the flu in areas with large populations or high visitation like schools, gyms, and even nursing homes.

A local senior living facility is doing its part to keep residents safe.

Once you walk through the doors, the Royal Estate requires you to take a temperature check before making contact with any of the residents.

“As far as our community goes, we’re a big community. So, if someone were to get the flu, or we had several cases of the flu there’s more opportunity in a community like this for a spread so that’s why we have to try our best to be proactive as possible.” Sharp explained.

At the residency tables and common areas are wiped down periodically, and sanitizing stations around the facility.

“We have them located throughout the entire community where they’re able to sanitize their hands before entering the dining room or wherever they’re about to be to participate in activities we have going,” Sharp said.

With these sickness prevention practices, she’s noticed it’s ensuring residents remain healthy.

“We have zero cases of the flu in this community. We just try to stay proactive as much as we can. When we do start to see cases, if we do, in the future we will just try to handle it with as much precaution as we possibly can,” she said.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

New Year’s resolutions are something many people do, but committing to them and changing...
How to accomplish your New Year’s health goals
Health department receives $700k grant
Wichita Falls Health Department receives $700k grant
Health department receives $700k grant
Health department receives $700k grant
judge grants abortion in Texas
Texas judge grants pregnant woman permission to get an abortion despite State’s ban