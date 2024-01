JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, the Jacksboro ISD High School cheer team won their 3A Division 2 State Champions for the 3rd straight year.

The team competed against 19 other schools in their division.

The results can be found here.

Congrats to the Jacksboro High School cheer team on this big win!

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.