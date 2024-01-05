Man allegedly embezzles over $46,000 from local business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 46-year-old Oscar Martinez was reported for allegedly embezzling $46,149.26 from the Wichita Falls Country Club on the 1700 block of Hamilton Blvd.

An audit of the business and its financial records revealed a pattern of theft in receipts, cash, and checks.

Real receipts were replicated but with amounts smaller than the business received. Cash was taken in on business ledgers but never deposited into the business bank account. Checks were deposited into the business account but with less than the amount of cash, the check was originally meant to represent.

The funds were embezzled between Dec. 1, 2019, and Aug. 10, 2022.

Interviews with witnesses revealed that Martinez, a former manager of the business, was the only person involved in the theft. His position gave him the ability to commit theft and hide it on the business records.

Martinez admitted to the theft, stating that personal hardship motivated him to do it.

The Wichita Falls Country Club has requested to press charges.

If Martinez is guilty, he will be guilty of violating Texas Penal Code 31.03 for embezzling funds from the business, a third-degree felony.

