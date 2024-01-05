Man pleads guilty to shooting in September 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22-year-old Curtis Colkey has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday, January 4.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the United Regional Emergency Room on September 19, 2022, about a woman who was shot in the abdomen.

According to court documents, staff at URHCS told officers that Colkey, the victim’s boyfriend, had dropped her off and then left before WFPD arrived on the scene. When officers were able to get in contact with Colkey, he told officers that his girlfriend had been playing with his handgun and managed to shoot herself while he was in another room of their home.

Colkey told officers he took her to the emergency room and then went back home to get some shoes and lock up the house.

When officers searched the home, they found an unloaded pistol in the closet and the victim’s phone. Officers did not find any spent cartridges, while on the scene.

According to court documents, Colkey told officers his girlfriend had been taking videos of herself with the gun on her phone, and that was when she accidentally shot herself. After a search through the victim’s phone, there were no videos or pictures of the victim with the gun.

After the victim was released from intensive care, she told officers she didn’t even know Colkey owned a gun and that the two had been arguing in the living room on the day of the shooting. She said as she began to walk out of the front door during the argument, she heard a gunshot and was in pain.

She told officers that Colkey began explaining to her that it was an accident and he did not want to go to jail before he took her to URHCS, according to the arrest affidavit.

