OBI to host Red River rivalry blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute is pitting Lawton and Wichita Falls first responders in a friendly competition against each other this Friday, Jan. 5 in the Boots and Badges Red River Rivalry Blood Drive.

OBI has two blood drives planned for Friday. One will be in Lawton and one will be in Wichita Falls.

The two groups of first responders will compete to see who can rally the most blood donors in their communities.

The blood drives will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 4605 Cypress Avenue, to show your support for the Wichita Falls first responders team.

Successful donors will receive a limited-edition BERC T-shirt, a BBQ meal from the Holy Smokers, and a free cookie from Firehouse Subs, while supplies last.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

