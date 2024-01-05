Email City Guide
Owens Center to host Community Resource Fair

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Owens Center, in collaboration with the Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition, is hosting a Community Resource Fair on January 20, 2024

This free event is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Owens Center said they will be connecting parents with community resources.

According to a survey done by the Lawton-Fort Sill Community Coalition’s Parent Support Committee, parents’ top needs are food, clothing, counseling, mental health, childcare, and family-friendly events.

Those who are interested in learning more or becoming a vendor at the fair can call (580) 355-5246 or email Erica Johnson, Community-Based Coalition Coordinator, at ejohnson@wmpn.org.

