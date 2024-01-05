Salvation Army reaches Red Kettle campaign goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, we are celebrating the Salvation Army meeting and exceeding their $150,000 goal in the Red Kettle campaign.

They said they are grateful for all the money donated and that every dollar raised stays right here in the community.

On Dec. 18, we previously reported that The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in Wichita Falls was falling behind with less than a week left to reach their goal at the end of Saturday, December 23. During that time, the Salvation Army had raised only $115,000 of their $150,000 goal for their primary fundraiser of the year.

