Staine scores 21 as Stephen F. Austin downs UT Rio Grande Valley 85-78

Led by Frank Staine’s 21 points, the Stephen F
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Frank Staine’s 21 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-78 on Thursday.

Staine shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 17 points while going 6 of 6 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. AJ Cajuste was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3) were led by Ahren Freeman, who recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. JJ Howard also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

