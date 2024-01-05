Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Storm System Number One Tonight

The first of two storms impacts our area tonight. The next will be early next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Storm system number one impacts our weather tonight with areas of showers and possible rumbles of thunder. Some of the rain may come down a little heavy at times with some places getting close to an inch of rain. The rain should be gone by the time you get up on Friday morning. We may see a little sun on Friday, but clouds will also be present with some possible light sprinkles on the back side of the departing storm system. The weekend looks dry and seasonably cool with storm system number two on deck for Sunday night and Monday with more rain chances.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The first of two storms impacts our area tonight. The next will be early next week.
Storm System Number One Brings Rain Tonight
weather
Scattered Rain chances this evening 1/4 AM
Clouds increase again on Thursday with rain chances by night.
The First of Two Storm Systems Impacts Us Thursday Night
Weather Question of the Day: Diamond Dust
Weather Question of the Day: Diamond Dust