Storm System Number One Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Storm system number one impacts our weather tonight with areas of showers and possible rumbles of thunder. Some of the rain may come down a little heavy at times with some places getting close to an inch of rain. The rain should be gone by the time you get up on Friday morning. We may see a little sun on Friday, but clouds will also be present with some possible light sprinkles on the back side of the departing storm system. The weekend looks dry and seasonably cool with storm system number two on deck for Sunday night and Monday with more rain chances.

