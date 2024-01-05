‘That’s one positive pooch’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet the first Pet of The Week of 2024, Rufus.

Rufus is a 3-year-old pitbull mix. Animal Services of Wichita Falls said he is ‘the sweetest’ and that Rufus loves to cuddle just as much as he loves to play.

He is good with cats and is looking for a family to spend time with.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Rufus.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

