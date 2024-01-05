Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘That’s one positive pooch’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week

(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Abigail Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet the first Pet of The Week of 2024, Rufus.

Rufus is a 3-year-old pitbull mix. Animal Services of Wichita Falls said he is ‘the sweetest’ and that Rufus loves to cuddle just as much as he loves to play.

He is good with cats and is looking for a family to spend time with.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Rufus.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

‘Let me hold that for you’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their Pet of the Week
‘Say deuces to 2023′ Animal Services presents their last Pet of the Week for the year
Pet of the Week Noon
Animal Services presents their last Pet of the Week for the year
Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents Diesel as our Pet of the Week
Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents Diesel as their Pet of the Week