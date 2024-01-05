Email City Guide
VITA looking for volunteers

(KAUZ)
By Rowan Hardman and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As tax season inches closer, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance otherwise known as VITA is looking for volunteers.

We spoke to the program director about the need and why filling those roles is so important for the community.

The VITA program offers its service free of charge, and since so many rely on that service the program depends heavily on volunteers.

The main reason is that some volunteers can only work once a week or work so long during the day, and the only way to fill those gaps is with multiple volunteers.

Volunteers go through classes that teach them multiple skills that they can carry with them through life.

Genevieve Anderson, the VITA program director said this is amazing for people in the community to develop extra job skills.

“Community helping community. I even got full-time employees who come in here for our Tuesday night late and Thursday night late and all day Saturday classes, so they can continue to give back,” Anderson said.

If you would like to become a volunteer. you can contact Anderson directly for more details at ganderson@ntauw.org or you can show up to the evening classes held at the VITA office on Armory Road in Wichita Falls on Tuesday through Friday at 5:00 p.m.

