Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating wreck near Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies have responded to a wreck near Burnett Ranch Road and Access Road around 3:00 p.m.

Our crews on the scene said the wreck involved a semi-truck and a subject potentially being ejected from the vehicle.

According to TXDOT, All Southbound lanes are closed due to a semi-truck wreck. Drivers are being detoured from FM 2384 to FM 367 to the Wichita Fallas area.

