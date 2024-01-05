Email City Guide
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating wreck near Iowa Park

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies have responded to a wreck near Burnett Ranch Road and Access Road around 3:00 p.m.

Our crews on the scene said the wreck involved a semi-truck and a subject potentially being ejected from the vehicle.

According to TXDOT, All Southbound lanes are closed due to a semi-truck wreck. Drivers are being detoured from FM 2384 to FM 367 to the Wichita Fallas area.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this wreck.

