YOC hopes to bring sports back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sports are a great way to teach kids about teamwork, leadership, and a way to get some exercise. Organizers at the Youth Opportunities Center (YOC) said the lack of sports for their kids can have a negative impact, and they’re changing that narrative.

“Be great and be different, and beat the statistics. We have a lot of statistics here,” said DJ Jordan, Coach of the YOC.

The statistics surrounding the kids in DJ Jordan’s community are standards that can be broken...And he’s willing to take the first swing.

“Seven percent of athletes from high school make it to college. Some kids don’t even go to college. As they’re going on a journey they’re going to meet people, connect, and network with different people. See the world for what it really is,” said Jordan.

The YOC reached out to Jordon for help. The center and Jordan both needed each other to bring sports back to the YOC. They’re looking to get kids signed up for cheerleading and football.

“Well, those two things are the major things and the major sports here in Wichita Falls, especially for the smaller kids. And now it’s going to be sweetened up a little bit with a little different stuff. You know pep rally and stuff and get the kids excited, and stuff,” said Madeline Chappell, Executive Director of YOC.

Jordan also wants to help these kids focus on their future selves.

“We’re offering more than just sport. We’re trying to help build their identity, shape their identity build a lot of character with them, and give them all the resources they need to be successful,” said Jordan.

“They’re here for that, for the youth to come into a safe place to be lifted to be encouraged to be coached, and that’s why it’s so special. The community has needed this, and some great people are behind this, and that’s why it’s a no-brainer for me to be a part of this,” said Simeon Hendrix.

To pull this all off, they need more than $150,000 for basic, maintenance such as the gym roof and...

“Electric bill, water bill, gas bill...internet, phone bill. It’s all the regular,” said Chappell.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.