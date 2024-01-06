Faith Mission shares progress on new resale store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Faith Mission is expecting expansion this year with a new resale store.

In November, we learned the donation resale center opened, but now the store is opening.

The CEO of The Faith Mission Steve Sparks shared there is a great need for expansion.

The nonprofit’s first resale store is located on Jacksboro Highway, but they were looking for an area to branch out.

They felt the best location was Southwest Parkway in the Crossroad Center.

With the hopes to bring awareness to the organization’s mission.

I spoke to Steve Sparks, CEO of The Faith Mission, and he said opening this store will ensure more opportunities for clients in the 13-month residential program.

“Well, it’s super important for us because we get so many donations, but this store on Jacksboro Highway is just not big enough for us to be able to display everything. So, we needed another outlet for the donations that we get. We also needed a place where we could spread out to the community too not only for shoppers, but also for donors.” Sparks said.

Customers can expect a variety of products that can range anywhere from couches to clothing.

There are even a few opportunities for you to score on luxury specialty items.

“Show the God in us, the Christ in us, and have companionship and mercy for the community. So, we’re really looking forward to passing it on. I am really excited about our staff. We have a new staff and it going to be awesome. Yes, we’re excited.” Manager of Faith Resale Center Brenna Logan shared.

Due to a few run-ins with construction, the store should open no later than mid-February.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.