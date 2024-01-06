OBI to host Red River rivalry blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our Blood Institute is pitting Lawton and Wichita Falls first responders in a friendly competition against each other this Friday, Jan. 5 in the Boots and Badges Red River Rivalry Blood Drive.

OBI has two blood drives planned for Friday. One will be in Lawton and one will be in Wichita Falls.

The two groups of first responders will compete to see who can rally the most blood donors in their communities.

“The blood that we collect here stays in the community, so it will help our community, it supplies the local hospitals and so forth but this particular blood drive is geared towards first responders. It will also help supply what we call BERC, Blood Emergency Readiness Corp, and that way if there’s an emergency here such as a natural disaster or anything we have blood set aside ready for that kind of emergency,” Jessica Hobert, the blood drive coordinator said.

The blood drives will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 4605 Cypress Avenue, to show your support for the Wichita Falls first responders team.

Successful donors will receive a limited-edition Black Enterprise Resource Center T-shirt, a BBQ meal from the Holy Smokers, and a free cookie from Firehouse Subs, while supplies last.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

Stick with News Channel 6 to see if the Lawton or Wichita Falls team wins.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.