Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘Puppy power’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their first Pet of the Week in 2024

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Willy.

Willy is a dachshund mix who is very sweet and loving.

Emily Legacy Rescue said he was a “Chiweenie” and he’s around 11 weeks old.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

‘That’s one positive pooch’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week
‘Puppy power’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their first Pet of the Week in 2024
‘Puppy power’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their first Pet of the Week in 2024
‘Let me hold that for you’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their Pet of the Week
‘Say deuces to 2023′ Animal Services presents their last Pet of the Week for the year