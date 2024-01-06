‘Puppy power’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue presents their first Pet of the Week in 2024

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Willy.

Willy is a dachshund mix who is very sweet and loving.

Emily Legacy Rescue said he was a “Chiweenie” and he’s around 11 weeks old.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.