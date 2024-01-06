Remembering the Life of Sharon Nix Scott

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sharon Nix Scott left a hole that will be difficult to fill. Dr. Brad Owen and Jessica Dobbs both said the milestones she made were one of a kind. They will miss her dearly.

“She was the first actual principal at Burkburnett Middle School,” said Jessica Dobb, Teacher at Burkburnett ISD.

Jessica Dobbs is reflecting on the life of a friend and role model who paved the way for teachers during her tenure.

“I think we just kind of took for granted at that time. She just rolled right into that position seamlessly. She was very much hands-on and very much interactive with her teachers in a day-to-day grind,” said Dobbs.

The superintendent of Burkburnett ISD said his existence is all because of Sharon.

“Had she not become best friends with my mom in college, and my mom moved here because of Sharon. I wouldn’t even exist, and so I am truly a part of her living legacy. I got to follow her as an administrator of the middle school, and she would always check in on me and reach out and call me and ask how are things going. How can I help you,?” said Dr. Brad Owen, Superintendent of Burkburnett ISD.

It was the Sharon outside of work that Dobbs will miss.

“But now I’m going to miss Sharon, my friend who would send me a text throughout the year,” said Dobbs.

“Just the biggest heart. Her smile, always caring for people and making sure all of her kids and all of her students. She truly viewed us as her kids. Not just students, she truly,” said Dr. Owen.

The love for the students was one of a kind.

“She worried about, do we had students that needed coats. Do we have students who need good shoes because they’re walking home a long way in the rain or in the cold? Do we have students that need food? So that’s kinda with her guidance in that direction we actually started a kindness closet at the middle school,” said Dobbs.

