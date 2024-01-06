Safely keeping your home warm this winter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the winter season rolls in it’s time to bring out some heating equipment, but you need to be careful because misusing them can cause fires.

Texas can expect to see a cold and stormy winter, that’s according to the 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac, so we can expect to start pulling out our space heaters and lighting our fire places.

It’s important to be mindful of how and where you use heating equipment, if you aren’t paying attention you could find your home up in flames.

Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Matthew Childs with the told me common mistakes are not having your chimney cleaned, and plugging space heaters into extension cords.

“Another thing we see is people not getting stuff away from the heaters. Paper goods or fabrics or anything like that, those heaters can light things on fire too and that will start, so keeping stuff away from those things that are burning is a very smart idea as well,” Childs said.

Kara Nickens, Executive Director of the Big Country Chapter of the Red Cross SAID the amount of families they help this time of year doubles.

“It’s usually some type of either alternative heat source that is not safe, people are using their ovens to keep the home warm, or they’re plugging the space heaters into multiple electrical cords. you shouldn’t do that, you shouldn’t plug a space heater into an electrical cord at all, and you certainly don’t want to plug them into multiple because you see a lot of fires with those,” Nickens said.

Space heaters should be plugged into an outlet directly, and you should keep them off surfaces like carpets and rugs.

Nickens with the red cross says a single fire can take away a person’s entire life, and she says these fires usually start from heating equipment being misused. she recounted a time she responded to an apartment fire.

“Just saw people that were walking around in a daze, they had lost everything, you know, that you owned, their world was up-ended. You lose your cell phone, you lose your wallet, your driver’s license, like you’ve got to start from scratch, and that’s what the American Red Cross is there for,” Nickens said.

One way Nickens with the Red Cross told me you can keep yourself safe in case your home does happen to catch fire is to make sure your smoke detector is working, she suggests checking it at least once a month.

Keeping warm is important, but it’s a good idea to make sure you’re staying safe and not risking any fires.

