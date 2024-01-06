Email City Guide
A Seasonably Cool Weekend Before Rain Chances Return

Clouds break up later tonight with sunshine for Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s. Another storm system brings rain our way Sunday night.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weekend weather doesn’t look bad. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday, possibly rising closer to 60 on Sunday. Another storm system sends clouds our way Sunday afternoon and night, with rain chances Sunday night and early Monday. Expect ups and downs with temperatures next week before a bigger sure of cold air possibly toward the end of the week.

