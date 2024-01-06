Email City Guide
WF Neighborhood Services Division to see temporary service limitations

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting on Monday, January 8, the Wichita Falls Neighborhood Services Division is moving to a new location.

The division will be moving to 1800 7th Street. Services will be limited during this time, including housing, code enforcement, and neighborhood resources.

Wichita Falls citizens can still access services through email, and the city of Wichita Falls app.

The move is expected to take about one week, and full services should resume after that time.

