Zavala to host 3rd Annual ‘Three Kings Days Celebration’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The holidays may be over, but the celebrations are not.

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting its third annual Three Kings Day celebration tomorrow.

This event is held 12 days after Christmas and celebrates when the three wise came to see Jesus Christ.

We sat down with the president of Zavala who said the days allow the sharing of stories and experiences from different parts of the world

“I like hearing what their experience was, not everyone is one hundred percent the same. Some from different parts celebrate it a little bit differently and they share their experience and what they enjoyed about it. I love the storytelling when people are telling their stories of what they experienced, and how they did when they were little. and just the beam in their eyes where they’re proud.” Roger Palma, president of Zavala said.

This event helps spread culture, history, and tradition through generations and communities

If you would like to join them tomorrow it’s being held at the Big Blue on Scott Avenue in Wichita Falls.

It is free to the public and it starts at 3:00 p.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m.

