Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

68th Annual Pancake Festival has tickets on sale

It helps raise money for all their programs and projects, like the new toddler’s playground in...
It helps raise money for all their programs and projects, like the new toddler’s playground in Kiwanis Park.(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kiwanis Club’s traditional Pancake Festival is taking place on Jan. 27 at the Ag Barn.

It helps raise money for all their programs and projects, like the new toddler’s playground in Kiwanis Park.

Tickets are on sale for $11 ahead of time, and $12 at the door, and you can find those tickets here.

Kiwanis Club’s President Elect, Kathy Probst said she hopes they can break $100,000 raised this year. Their most recent park cost around $200,000 to complete.

“This is our pride and joy right here, this toddler park, and we’re hoping to build a more extreme park for the older kids, with a zipline like 60 feet long. Well, like two zip lines 60 feet long, and more extreme things to do for them,” Probst said.

The Kiwanis CLub could also always use volunteers for the Festival, and they accept volunteers until the day before the event.

Copyright 2024 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Zavala’s next big event will be Día Del Niño, or “Day of the Child,” that’s happening in April.
Three Kings Day Celebration hosted in downtown Wichita Falls
WF Neighborhood Services Division to see temporary service limitations
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating wreck near Iowa Park
WCSO and DPS investigating wreck near Iowa Park
Rep. David Spiller gives comments on Landmark Border Security Bill