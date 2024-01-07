68th Annual Pancake Festival has tickets on sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kiwanis Club’s traditional Pancake Festival is taking place on Jan. 27 at the Ag Barn.

It helps raise money for all their programs and projects, like the new toddler’s playground in Kiwanis Park.

Tickets are on sale for $11 ahead of time, and $12 at the door, and you can find those tickets here.

Kiwanis Club’s President Elect, Kathy Probst said she hopes they can break $100,000 raised this year. Their most recent park cost around $200,000 to complete.

“This is our pride and joy right here, this toddler park, and we’re hoping to build a more extreme park for the older kids, with a zipline like 60 feet long. Well, like two zip lines 60 feet long, and more extreme things to do for them,” Probst said.

The Kiwanis CLub could also always use volunteers for the Festival, and they accept volunteers until the day before the event.

